Rev. Carlton L. Dix, 72, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Trinity Village, in Hickory.

He was born to the late William Daniel Dix and Mary Elizabeth Travis Pellam in Pittsylvia County, Virginia.

He was a faithful member of Tri – City Baptist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed car auctions, and anything that had to do with cars. He loved the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and family vacations spent at the beach. Pastor Dix retired from Vashti Independent Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Patrick.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Ann Todd Dix; a daughter, Sheri Dix Leonard and husband James of Sophia; his sons, John Mark Dix and wife Michelle of Whitesett, and Steven Maze Dix and wife Amanda of Newton; a brother, Avery Dix and wife Liz of Danville, Virginia; eight grandchildren, B.J. and Travis Leonard, Cory and Samantha Dix, Brittney Tucker, Makayla Rinehart, Carleigh and Mayze Dix; four great-grandchildren, Lillian and Lola Tucker, and Cameron and Blakeleigh Leonard; a number of nieces and nephews; and two special friends, J.E. Hauser and Tommy Fleming.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 5, 2017, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, with services at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover, on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., with Dr. Jerry Chaddick and Rev. Byron Repass officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be: B.J. Leonard, Travis Leonard, Cory Dix, Josh Tucker, Austin Gilbert, and Tyler Lindsay.

All memorials may be made to: Trinity Village, 1265 21st St NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

