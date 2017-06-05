Hazel Gragg Icard, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017 at her residence.

She was born February 24, 1932, in Watauga County, daughter of the late Joseph Harvey and Rosa Jane Jennings Gragg.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Jack Dixon Icard Jr. of Bethlehem; daughters, Carol Icard Bolton of Bethlehem, and Patricia “Pat” Ann Reese of Asheville; and a brother, Obie Gragg of Collettsville.

A service to celebrate Hazel’s life will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at Community Christian Fellowship Church, in Hickory. Rev. Neil Bowman, Rev. Steve Parks, and Rev. Taylor Pennell will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, in Hickory. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Community Christian Fellowship Church.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to the Icard Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.