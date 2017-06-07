COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

HAPPY JACK® Mitex®: Kills ear mites on contact on dogs AND cats! Rogers Mill (828-632-3052) (kennelvax.com)

************

DIXIE FIBERGLASS FISHING BOAT, 25 HP Mercury & Cox trailer, new depth finder, new wheels & tires, trolling motor. Must see to believe! Call 828-632-1961.

************

42” INSIGNIA flat screen T.V. class LED. 1080p 120 H2 HDTV with remote. Excellent Condition. $200.00 Firm. (828) 292-0428.