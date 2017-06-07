Wilma Dean Millsaps Speaks, 86, of Taylorsville, left this world for her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She came into this world on December 7, 1930, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Garfield and Sarah Linney Millsaps. Wilma was a member at Smith Grove Baptist Church and joined Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Linda S. Knox, Barbara Gail Parsons, Randy Speaks, Bradley Speaks, and Paulette S. Little.

The wake for Mrs. Wilma will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Smith Grove Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. William Little officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.