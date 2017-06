Deborah Kay Long Dennison, 60, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

A celebration of life with family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel.

