James Leslie Faircloth, 99, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

Mr. Faircloth was born December 22, 1917, in Cumberland County, the son of the late James Henry Faircloth and Katie Greene Faircloth.

James had worked as a policeman in Washington, DC, before retiring after 29 years, and was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. Before moving back to North Carolina from Virginia, he was a deacon at National Gardens Baptist Church, in Fairfax, Virginia.

He was an avid fisherman and loved gardening, especially his tomatoes and cucumbers. James and his wife really enjoyed traveling, having been members of the Airstream Club in Melbourne, Florida.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Lynn White Faircloth, three brothers, and a sister.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Philip Faircloth and wife Susan of Bailey, Colorado, and George Faircloth of Fairfax, Virginia; two grandchildren, Todd Faircloth of Statesville, and Tina Edge and husband Gregg of Statesville; three great-grandchildren, Philip Faircloth, Jennifer Faircloth, and Cody Faircloth; a sister, Helen Sanford; two brothers, Calvin and Fred Faircloth; and a very special niece, Kay Baron and husband Jean of Taylorsville.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Allen Wayne Stanley will officiate.

Pallbearers include: Jean Baron, Lanny Stewart, Todd Faircloth, Cody Faircloth, and Philip Faircloth.

Memorials may be made to: Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

