Man Wanted For 2015 Robbery

WANTED: Dana Cornell Gray, Jr.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a fugitive from justice. On Wednesday, December 23, 2015, investigators from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a home invasion where the suspects entered an occupied private residence in Alexander County and assaulted the elderly man that was living there. They robbed him and stole a firearm from his residence. One suspect has already been arrested in this case. The Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating the second suspect. Please contact Detective Bob BENFIELD, Alexander Co. Sheriff’s Office at: 828-632-1111.