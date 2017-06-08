Man Wanted For 2015 Robbery
WANTED: Dana Cornell Gray, Jr.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a fugitive from justice. On Wednesday, December 23, 2015, investigators from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a home invasion where the suspects entered an occupied private residence in Alexander County and assaulted the elderly man that was living there. They robbed him and stole a firearm from his residence. One suspect has already been arrested in this case. The Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating the second suspect. Please contact Detective Bob BENFIELD, Alexander Co. Sheriff’s Office at: 828-632-1111.
REWARD OFFERED
WANTED: Dana Cornell GRAY Jr., 24 years old, B/M, of Reynolda Drive, Statesville, NC is charged with First Degree Burglary, Felonious Larceny and Larceny of a Firearm. Any information that leads to the arrest of Dana Gray may entitle the caller to receive a reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers. Mr. Gray is considered armed and dangerous. Please DO NOT attempt to make contact with Mr. Gray. Call Alexander County Crime Stoppers at: 828-632-8555.