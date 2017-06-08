Roby Calvin Mecimore, 99, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017 at his residence.

He was born May 24, 1918, in Alexander County, son of the late James Pink and Lovie Bowman Mecimore. Before retiring, he was employed in textiles at Schneider Mills, farmed, and enjoyed raising roses in his flower garden. Roby was a loving, kind man, who especially loved his family and grandchildren, and most of all he loved Christ! He was a faithful member of Wayfound Baptist Church, and served as a deacon for over 50 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Zora Elizabeth Walker Mecimore; two brothers, Elbert and Clyde Mecimore; and a sister, Lena Bell Mecimore.

Roby is survived by four sons, James Mecimore and wife Dianne, Tommy Mecimore, Howard Mecimore and wife Rachil, and Conly Mecimore and wife Martha, all of Taylorsville; a daughter, Betty Hollifield of Taylorsville; six grandchildren, Scott Mecimore (Linda) of Rural Retreat, Virginia, and Beth M. James (Bobby), Brett Mecimore, William Hollifield, Wesley Mecimore (Amanda), and Chris Mecimore, all of Taylorsville; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Wayfound Baptist Church, 596 Wayfound Baptist Church Road, Hiddenite, NC. Rev. Jimmy Bowman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church, from 2:00 -3:00 p.m., prior to the funeral.

