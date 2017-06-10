Hazel Matheson Gant, 91, of Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

Mrs. Gant was born February 16, 1926, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Ira Javan Matheson and Delia White Matheson.

She had worked as a nurse and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Hazel enjoyed gardening and her flowers.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harlyn Winford Gant; three sisters, Phyllis Prichard, Lucille Plyler, and Arletta Jenkins; and a brother, Delbert Matheson.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Marcia Sigmon of Statesville; a grandson, Mark Winford Sigmon of Statesville; two sisters, Dorothy Geerdes and husband Alvin of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Margaret Smith of Charlotte; and a brother, Fred Matheson and Doris of Stony Point.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Salem Lutheran Church. Rev. Ray Ohlendorf will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers are: Kevin Smith, Dale Sherrill, John Matheson, Fred Matheson, Richard Fox, and Mark Sigmon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC Hwy 16 N., Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Alice Prichard, Bonnie Jurney, Louise Sebastian, Paul Crouch, and Fred Matheson for their kindness to Hazel over the years.

