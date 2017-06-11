Larry Dean Fox, 60, of NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Fox was born December 15, 1956, in Catawba County, the son of the late Grady Cole Fox and Estelle Lackey Fox.

He had worked as a structural designer for Americraft Cartons in Winston-Salem. Larry was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. He was an avid golfer, die hard Carolina basketball and New York Yankees fan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Crystal “Chris” Fox; a son, Justin Cole Fox and wife Tia of Juno Beach, Florida; a grandson, Finley Cole Fox of Juno Beach, Florida; three sisters, Jan Brendle and husband Randy of Vale, Teeney Mays and husband Terry, and Karen Speaks and husband James, all of Taylorsville; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Pastor Andrew Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW Ste 250, Washington, DC 20005.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Fox Family.