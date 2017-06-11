Lisbeth Anne Sherrill Campbell, 84, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, June 11, 2017 at home.

She was born February 16, 1933, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Charles Kermit and Angelita Harrelson Sherrill in Statesville. The family moved to Alexander County in 1939.

She graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1950, attended Queens College, in Charlotte, and graduated from Lenior-Rhyne College in 1954. Anne was a school teacher and a homemaker. She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.

On June 24, 1953, she was married to Rowe Bogle Campbell, Jr. Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, and an infant son who died in 1956.

Mrs. Campbell is survived by her three sons, Rowe Bogle Campbell III and wife Rhonda of Greensboro, Charles Kermit Campbell and wife Joann of Sheffield, Alabama, and Milton Henry Campbell and wife Donna of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Ashley Campbell Weber and Matthew, Leah Campbell Cagwin and Austen, Mary Campbell Brooker and Taylor, Mitchell Henry Campbell, and Logan Alexander Campbell; and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Michelle Weber.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Craig Sigmon will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to: Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; Reformation Lutheran Church, 443 W. Main Ave., Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to the donor’s favorite charity.

Mrs. Campbell had been under the care of Hospice of Alexander County. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Hospice of Alexander County for their compassionate and loving care given to Mrs. Campbell.

