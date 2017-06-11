Opal Margaret Watts Harrington, 90, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on November 4, 1926, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late William Culberson “Cub” Watts and Margaret Lou “Maggie” Thomas Watts. She was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church.

Opal was an avid genealogist and historian. On January 16, 2007, the Town of Taylorsville honored Opal as Anchor Historian in recognition of faithful service in preservation of local history. On her 90th birthday, the Town of Taylorsville named her the official Town of Taylorsville Historian and declared November 4, 2016 as “Ms. Opal Watts Harrington Day” in her honor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Don Watts; two sisters, Louise Johnson and Maude Teague; and a niece, Gail Starnes.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dava Harrington Funke` and husband Roland of Inman, South Carolina; nieces, Juel Little (Stan) and Rita Dejarnette; great-nieces, Jill King (Rodger), Dena Collie, and Leja Clyburn (David); great-nephews, Adam Starnes and Bryn Starnes (Miranda); great-great-nieces and nephews, Laura Gardner, Joel King, Anna Collie, Bret Collie, Liza Collie, Emma Starnes, Finn Clyburn, and Cub Starnes; and great-great-great nephew and niece, Curtis Gardner and Ruby Gardner.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Pallbearers are: Rodger King, Joel King, Adam Starnes, Bryn Starnes, Bret Collie, and Andrew Gardner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alexander County Ancestry Association at PO Box 241, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.