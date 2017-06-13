Bobby Gray Daughtry, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Chris and Greg; daughter, Brandon; three granddaughters; a great-grandson; and extended family.

Owner of Maple Springs Laundry in Hickory for 46 years, he is succeeded by his son, Chris. He served in the US Navy in the Korean War.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to the Salvation Army, Samaritan’s Purse, or Catawba Regional Hospice.

On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.•