Hands of a Sportsman to meet June 15 to plan a hunt for disabled

The Hands of a Sportsman, a non-profit organization, will hold a community meeting on Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m., at Captain’s Galley in Stony Point.

This meeting invites landowners, individuals able to donate deer corn, or hunters willing to assist handicapped persons in a special hunt later this year.

NC Wildlife Resources officers will allow disabled hunters to use a rifle during the Opening Day of bow season for deer hunting on September 9, 2017.

Organizer Guy Mundy said he hopes the hunt can accomodate 10 disabled hunters this year.

For more details, call Guy Mundy at 828-228-6222 or Dale Allen, 632-5927.