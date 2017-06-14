HELP WANTED

NEED construction workers, must have NCDL, roofers and vinyl siding installers, also someone who knows all around interior trim out and painting. Please call and leave number; will return call same day. 828-758-4555.

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

Drivers CDL-A, $2000 $ign-on Bonus!! FREE Ins, 401K, 4 Week Vacation! Start ASAP. 855-350-5570 x134.

Drivers: Fantastic Weekly Pay! Monthly Bonuses! Medical, Dental, Vision & More! Excellent Equipment w/APU’s, Plus – Get Home More! 1yr CDL-A: 855-842-8498.

PAVING CREW / SET-UP CREW/ CDL DRIVER – Looking for a Self-motivated individuals. Hands on. Labor Intense. Valid driver’s license (Class A preferred). Punctual & prepared for work daily. Must be willing to work in changing elements. Health/Dental Ins & Uniforms provided. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email at april@ppavinginc.com to apply.

Apartment Complex in Taylorsville is looking for a live-in Site Manager to work 15-20 hours. Apartment to live in will be provided on site. Position involve taking applications, renting apartment homes, communicating with tenants, collecting rent, and other administrative duties. Applicants should be resourceful, energetic, and able to communicate well. A positive work history and references are required along with a credit and criminal check. Email letter of interest to Job2017abc@gmail.com. Equal opportunity provider and employer.