Hiddenite resident is an L.A. Dodgers draft pick

Hiddenite Community resident and former ACHS baseball standout Josh McLain has been taken in the 14th round of the major league baseball professional draft. A rising senior at NC State University, McLain was selected with the 430th overall pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers. McLain now faces the decision of foregoing his senior year with the Wolfpack or entering professional baseball.

He is the son of Tammy and Bradley McLain of Hiddenite.

