LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

17 CVD 399

NORTH CAROLINA

CALDWELL COUNTY

ELIZABETH HARRIS HAYNES, Plaintiff.

vs

ROGER ALLEN HAYNES, Defendant.

To: ROGER ALLEN HAYNES, Defendant

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the captioned matter. The nature of the relief being sought is absolute divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 24th day of July, 2017, which is 40 days from the first publication of this notice. Upon your failure to file a pleading by the above date, the party seeking relief against you will apply to the Court for the relief herein sought.

This the 14th day of June, 2017.

CLARK & CLARK, P.A.

Angela P. Clark

Attorney for the Plaintiff

NC State Bar # 36685

205 Ridge Street, NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

(828) 754-4266

jun28-17c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Donald Pinkney Sisk, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of June, 2017.

BRENDA R. SISK

535 39th Ave. Dr. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

administratrix

jul5-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Doris Marie M. Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of June, 2017.

DOROTHY K. LACKEY

336 Terrace Lawn Court

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jul5-17p

************

Notice of Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 8th day of July, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which is located at A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Highway 16 North, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #10 Edna Brown, #633 Tylissa Campbell, #50/508 Cody Owings, #607 Sara Smith.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party. Dated this 9th day of June, 2017.

A-1 Mini Storage

414 Hwy. 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-635-5555

jun14-17c

************

Notice of Sale

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 8th day of July, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which is located at Taylorsville Mini Storage, 170 School Street, Taylorsville, NC County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #165 Jacques Pratt, #161 Rick Prince, #110 Brandi Taylor.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party. Dated this 9th day of June, 2017.

Taylorsville Mini Storage

170 School Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-632-6145

jun14-17c

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of BOBBY C. THOMPSON, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before September 14, 2017, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of June, 2017.

Kimberly T. Thompson (Hayes)

Executrix

ESTATE OF BOBBY C. THOMPSON

963 44th Ave. Ct. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

Terry M. Taylor, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

P. O. Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

executrix

jul5-17c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

17-CVD-198

NORTH CAROLINA

DURHAM COUNTY

Pamela Byrd Schruise, PLAINTIFF

v.

Robert Barry Schruise, DEFENDANT.

To: Robert Barry Schruise, Defendant

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff is seeking judgment of absolute divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 24th day of July, 2017, which is 40 days from the first publication of this notice, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 14th day of June, 2017.

Pamela Byrd Schruise

903 Park Ridge Rd.

Apt. A-7

Durham, NC 27713

jun28-17c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

17 CvD 89

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF LEWIS E. THOMPSON, JR., THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, BROUGHTON HOSPITAL, Lienholder, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF LEWIS E. THOMPSON, JR., THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, BROUGHTON HOSPITAL, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on June 22, 2017, at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake, Mary D. Wike’s Northeast corner, said stake being located 110 feet from the center of a 60 ft. street, and runs South 11° 4′ West 150 feet with her line to a point in the center of a 60 ft. street; thence South 85° 30° East 100 feet with the center of said street to a point in its center; thence North 11° 4′ East 150 feet to an iron stake; thence North 85° 30° West 100 feet to the BEGINNING, containing .34 of an acre, more or less.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to a 30 ft. easement running along and parallel

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0010120, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 181 Saunders Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 25 day of May, 2017.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

VALUE: $37,840.00

OPENING BID: $7,801.00

jun14-17c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

17 CvD 76

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

CHARLES F. SMITH, BARBARA A. SMITH, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES F. SMITH, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BARBARA A. SMITH, Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. CHARLES F. SMITH, BARBARA A. SMITH, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES F. SMITH, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BARBARA A. SMITH, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on June 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot No. 21 of the Felburn Foundation Subdivision known as Rocky Face as per plat recorded in Plat Book 5 on Page 8 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description, said lot containing 3.57 acres, more or less.

TOGETHER WITH and SUBJECT to those restrictions as described in deed recorded in Book 240, Page 963.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0013841, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Rocky Face Church Road, Taylorsville, NC

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 25 day of May, 2017.

Richard J. Kania

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

VALUE: $22,180.00

OPENING BID: $5,234.00

jun14-17c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

17 CvD 76

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

WAYNE ERIC MOOSE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WAYNE ERIC MOOSE, SUSAN B. MOOSE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SUSAN B. MOOSE, CACH, LLC, Lienholder, SIPE LUMBER COMPANY, INC., Lienholder, TAYLORSVILLE SAVINGS BANK, SSB, Lienholder

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. WAYNE ERIC MOOSE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF WAYNE ERIC MOOSE, SUSAN B. MOOSE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SUSAN B. MOOSE, CACH, LLC, Lienholder, SIPE LUMBER COMPANY, INC., Lienholder, TAYLORSVILLE SAVINGS BANK, SSB, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on June 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a P.K. Nail set in the center of S.R. #1490 at the juncture of the centerline of a gravel drive, and runs thence with the center of S.R. #1490 South 15° 15′ 02″ West 325.92 feet to a P.K. Nail in its center, the Southeast corner of Fred Bumgarner; thence North 73° 32′ 03″ West 448.76 feet to an existing iron pipe; thence North 70° 33′ 11″ West 100.50 feet to an existing iron pipe; thence South 15° 24′ 06″ West 57.75 feet to an existing iron pipe; thence North 70° 36′ 14″ West 331.12 feet to an iron pin set in the line of O. T. Sims; thence North 17° 36′ 46″ East 330.97 feet to an iron pin set; thence South 80° 11′ 18″ East 258.51 feet to an iron pin set in the center of a gravel drive; thence with the center of said drive South 80° 11′ 18″ East 292.99 feet to an iron pin; South 71° 14′ 30″ East 113.21 feet to an iron pin; and South 65° 29′ 43″ East 206.33 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 7.011 acres more or less.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0064716, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 7.01 acres, Moose Drive

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 25 day of May, 2017.

Richard K. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

VALUE: $42,066.00

OPENING BID: $7,435.00

jun14-17c

************

17 SP 37

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Stephanie A. Johnson to Frances Jones, Trustee(s), which was dated December 12, 2011 and recorded on December 12, 2011 in Book 552 at Page 1788, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on June 23, 2017 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the western right of way margin of a 45 foot paved road, said iron pin marking the northeastern corner of Lot No. 6 of Cedar Forest Subdivision as shown by plat recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 37, Alexander County Registry, and runs from said Beginning iron pin with the line of Lot No. 6, South 86Â° 42′ 26″ West 149.70 feet to an iron pin in the line of Mrs. Julius S. Crouch; thence running with the Crouch line, North 3Â° 07′ 47″ West 99.87 feet to an iron pin, corner of Lot No. 8; thence running with the line of Lot No. 8, North 86Â° 53′ 30″ East 149.16 feet to an iron pin on the western right of way margin of the aforementioned 45 foot paved road; thence running with the western right of way margin of said road, South 3Â° 26′ 24″ East 99.39 feet to the point of Beginning. Containing .342 acres, more or less. Being all of Lot No. 7 of Cedar Forest Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 37, Alexander County Registry.

This description is taken from an actual survey by Kevin D. Hefner, Registered surveyor, dated August 20, 1991, reference to which is made for a more accurate description.

This conveyance is made subject to restrictions recorded in Book 266, Page 717, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 232 Cedar Forest Loop, Hickory, NC 28601.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Stephanie A. Johnson.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS Â§ 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 17-04669-FC01

jun14-17c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO.: 17 CvD 319

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

JODY WYATT SCARBROUH, Plaintiff

v.

SHARON LINGERFELT SCARBROUGH, Defendant

TO: Sharon Lingerfelt Scarbrough, the above-named defendant:

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Complaint for Absolute Divorce

You are required to make defense not later than the 17th day of July, 2017, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

Dated: June 7, 2017

Kevin Beale

Attorney for Plaintiff

22 West Main Avenue

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)632-8833

jun21-17c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Betty Jane Hill Price, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 31st day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of May, 2017.

CONNIE PRICE KILLIAN

7070 NC Hwy. 127

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jun21-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Morris M. Greene, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 31st day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of May, 2017.

DOROTHY MARIANELLA SMITH

91 Greene Acres Lane

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executrix

jun21-17p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ADOPTION OF ZONING ORDINANCE

ALEXANDER COUNTY/TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Taylorsville Town Council has called a public hearing at 6 pm on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the CVCC/Alexander Center multi-purpose room 103 to consider adoption of the Alexander County/Town of Taylorsville Zoning Ordinance.

In an effort to provide quality and efficient customer service to the citizens of Taylorsville and Alexander County, the Taylorsville Town Council and Alexander County Commissioners have agreed to combine Planning and Zoning services. The result is that the Town and County will have one unified Zoning Ordinance that will be administered by the Alexander County Planning and Development department.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville and at Taylorsville Town Hall at 67 Main Ave Dr. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

The document can also be viewed online at www.alexandercountync.gov

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

jun14-17c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Kenneth Wayne Pierce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of May, 2017.

LEWIS WAYNE PIERCE

151 Underwood Ave.

Ferguson, NC 28624

administrator

jun14-17p