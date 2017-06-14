Sheriff’s Officers and Tayl. Police nab 3 suspects on drug charges

Three Taylorsville residents arrested for drug violations after traffic stop



On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, Alexander County Sheriff’s Officers along with Taylorsville Police Department Officers stopped a vehicle on Boston Branch Rd. in Taylorsville. The vehicle was stopped due to fictitious plates being displayed. The driver of the vehicle was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. Due to the nature of the vehicle stop, the vehicle was searched. Officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, said Sheriff Chris Bowman.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason Anthony Riddle, W/M, age 35 of Taylorsville. He was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also charged with Driving while License Revoked, Operating a Vehicle with No Insurance, and Driving on a Revoked Tag. He was transported to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center, where he was placed under a $50,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of June 26, 2017 in Alexander County District Court.

Daniel Lee Nance, W/M, age 37 of Taylorsville, was also arrested as a result of the vehicle stop. He was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was transported to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center, where he was placed under a $30,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of June 26, 2017 in Alexander County District Court.

Holly Ann Kiser, W/F, age 34 of Taylorsville was also arrested as a result of the vehicle stop. She was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center, where she was placed under a $30,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of June 26, 2017 in Alexander County District Court.