Margaret “Charlene” Bolick Morrow, 96, of Claremont, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on June 12, 1921, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Charlie Oscar and Sallie Isenhour Bolick. Charlene was retired from Catawba Hosiery Mill.

She was a faithful member of Bethel Lutheran Church, in Claremont. Charlene loved gardening, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Graham Morrow; sisters, Annie Little, Maude Fox, Willie Miller, Alberta Hart, and Marjorie Deal; and brothers, Garland and Fred Bolick.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Wayne Morrow (Marguerite) of Taylorsville; her daughter, Diane Burns (Jim) of Claremont; grandchildren, Tammy Harrington (Bryan), Todd Morrow (Deanne), and Bryon Burns (Kimberly); great-grandchildren, Brett Morrow (Ashley), Adrian Foster, Jacob Gwaltney, Bryson Burns, and Nicole and Heidi Morrow; great-great-grandchildren, Dillon and Kirra Foster; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church, on Bolick Rd, Claremont, and the funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Mike Ramey and Rev. Eric Hollar officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Todd Morrow, Brett Morrow, Adrian Foster, Jacob Gwaltney, Bryon Burns, and Tommy Fox.

Memorials may be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church @ 5759 Bolick Rd, Claremont, NC 28610.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.