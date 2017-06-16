Mr. Bobby Nathan Hopper, 78, of Joe Teague Road, Hickory, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Hopper was born October 6, 1938 in Cleveland County, the son of the late Roy Foster Hopper and Minnie Rabb Hopper.

He was a US Marine Corps veteran and was a member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Hickory.

Bobby had worked as a NC State Highway Patrolman then was promoted up through the ranks to Assistant Director for NCDMV-Licensing and Theft Division after retiring then went to work for State Employees Association of NC. He was a Mason and a member of the Brushy Mountain Shrine Club. Bobby was a very loving father. He hugged everyone he knew and never met a stranger.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Sallye Flowe Hopper and a sister, Matril Hopper Wilson.

Those left to cherish his memory include: a daughter, Dana Hopper Baldwin and husband, Tommy K., of Mills River; a step-daughter, Malea Elliott Thompson and husband, Robert Ashley, of Raleigh; a son, Jefferey Tod Hopper, of Lake Mary, FL; a step-son, Bryan Elliott and wife, Katie, of Happy Valley, NC; two granddaughters, Brittney Amber Baldwin, Kayla Virginia Hopper; four step-grandchildren, Krystal Harrison, Kaleigh, Austin and Riley Thompson.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville. Rev. Paul Sink will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:Shriner’s Hospital, C/O Paul Blosser, President Brushy Mountain Shrine Club, 72 Lynnbrook Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.