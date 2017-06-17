Donald Floyd “Duck” Grigg, 73, of Iron Station died Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Carolinas Medical Center in Lincolnton.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 2:30pm at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with the military Chaplin officiating. A private burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 -2:00pm at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation 4701 Hedgemore Drive Suite 810 Charlotte, NC 28209.

