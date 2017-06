Grayson LeRoy Thacker, 75, of Newton, died Sunday, June 18th, 2017 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born March 1st, 1942, he was the son of the late Harry Thacker and Constance Thacker Bright.

No services are planned at this time.

