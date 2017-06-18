Raymond Gary “Ray” Lawhorn, 51, passed away Sunday June 18, 2017. He was born October 15, 1965 to Richard Lawrence and Annabel Pena Lawhorn.

Lawhorn was an employee of Taylorsville Savings Bank since 2009.

He was preceded in death by his father, sister Margie Lawhorn.

Surviving are his wife Dianne Donald Lawhorn; Mother Annabel Pena Lawhorn; sister Katharine Lawhorn; brother Kenneth Lawhorn; nephew Luke Cranfill.

He will lie in state from 10:00 – 11:00 AM Wednesday June 21, 2017 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Alspaugh Worship Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM June 21, 2017 at the church by Dr. Mark Key, Rev. Andy Lambert, Rev. Steve Keaton, and Rev. J B Parker, Jr. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM Wednesday June 21, 2017 at Yadkin Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors by the US Air Force Military Honors and the VFW Post 10346.

The family would like to offer a very special thanks to the 7th floor Cancer Center Nurses at Wake Forest Baptist hospital for the loving care given to Mr. Lawhorn.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.•