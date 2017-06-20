Mr. William Thomas Loudermelk



William Thomas Loudermelk, age 87, of Taylorsville went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice. He was born in Iredell County on June 28, 1929, the son of the late Smith and Lela Daniels Loudermelk. William was a hard working farmer and raised chickens and cattle. He was an entrepreneur and always kept busy working around the house or piddling with different projects, especially woodworking. William was a veteran of the US Army and served during the Korean Era. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife: Joan Childers Loudermelk; children: Jill & Ricky Loudermelk; brothers: Ray & Bill Loudermelk; and sisters: Dot Carrigan & Geraldine Loudermelk.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son: Hank Loudermelk; sister: Shirley Bumgarner; grandchildren: Nikki Orren (Johnny), Becky Villanueva (Michael, Jr.), Wes Loudermelk, and Josh Loudermelk (Courtney); great-grandchildren: Logan, Lucas, & Lincoln Orren, Destini & Dallas Villanueva, Leah Loudermelk, and Isabella Loudermelk; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm at Calvary Chapel of Taylorsville with the funeral service following at 1:00 pm with the Rev. Danny Loudermilk officiating. Burial will follow at Little River Baptist Church Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the DAV Ch. 84 of Taylorsville and Ch. 6 of Hudson. Memorials may be sent to Catawba Regional Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd; Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.