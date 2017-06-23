Rodger Lee Lackey, 93, of Hiddenite, passed away Friday, June 23, 2017 at his residence. Rodger had been in declining health for over a year.

He was born September 18, 1923, in Alexander County, son of the late George Howard Lackey and Lois Alice Head Lackey. Rodger was a farmer all his life, and was a Navy veteran serving heroically and honorably aboard the USS Severn in the Philippine Island invasion and Okinawa during World War II.

He was a faithful member and served as a deacon at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Arthur, Donald, Hayden and Gilbert Lackey; a granddaughter, Jamie Lackey; and a daughter-in-law, Johana Smith Lackey.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Mildred of the home; his children, Howard Lackey and wife Dee Dee, Patsy L. Durmire and fiancé Mike Dagenhart, Dale Lackey and fiancée Dana Jolly, Peggy L. Inman and husband Eddie, and Rick Lackey and wife Susan, all of Hiddenite; a brother, Dover Lackey and wife Ruth; a sister, Linda Lackey Lee and husband Jerry; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 116 Patterson Road, Hiddenite. Pastor Mitch King and Rev. Steve Parks will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church on Monday, June 26, 2017 from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Relay for Life, c/o Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

