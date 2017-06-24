Nora Cline Dyson, 72, of Millersville Rd., Taylorsville, after a period of declining health, fell into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, June 24, 2017, just before dawn. She closed her eyes on Earth and woke in Glory!

She was born on July 14, 1944, daughter of the late Paul and Hettie Pope Cline. Nora worked as a furniture sewer for many years before obtaining her CNA from CVCC. She loved being a home health aide and giving candy to her grandkids.

As many of you know, Nora had an “independent spirit” about her. It was that independent spirit that kept her going this long and it is that independent spirit we will miss. We love you mom. Happy early Birthday!

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Dyson; her son, Mark Dyson; two sisters, Kathleen Jolly and Dorothy Bowman; and a brother, Kenneth Cline.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, John and wife Shannon of Stony Point; a daughter-in-law, Alberta Dyson of Morganton; step-daughters, Brenda Deal and husband Rickey of Taylorsville, Connie Howell of Taylorsville, and Darlene Rogers and husband Wesley of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Mary Jolly, and Nancy Fox and husband Steve; two brothers, Joe Cline and wife Lou Ella, and Paul Cline (Junior) and wife Kathy, all of the Wittenburg Community; grandchildren, Marcus and Elizabeth Dyson, and Caleb and Liandra Dyson; step-grandchildren, Natika Morrison, and Misty, Brandon and Natasha Dyson; and numerous brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at Concord Baptist Church, on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. Kyle Chapman will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will gather at Nora’s residence after the service for food and fellowship.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.