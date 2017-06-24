Richard A. Likins Sr., of Lake City, Florida, formerly of Maysville, Kentucky, and Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2017, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, in Gastonia.

Richard was born on August 19, 1934, in Maysville, Kentucky, son of the late James Likins and Eunice Knox Likins. He was a US Navy Veteran, serving during the Korean War Conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Fox Likins; four children, Richard Likins Jr., Debra Aureden, James Likins, and Terri Likins Chambers; and two step-daughters, Victoria Kerley and Tina Fox.

Services will be held privately.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 128 S. Tryon St. #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Online condolences may be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.