Alexander Schools’ early dismissal days announced for 2017-2018

Alexander County Schools administrators have announced early dismissal days for the 2017-2018 school year, including ten early dismissal days designated for elementary schools only.

The decision to increase the number of early dismissal days only for elementary schools was based on the need for more planning time for elementary teachers.

The high school operates on a block schedule of 90-minute periods and the middle schools also operate on a similar block schedule allowing teachers a block of planning each day. Elementary classes are not divided into blocks. Elementary students remain with the teacher for the duration of the day with the exception of enrichment classes (e.g., library, music, physical education, etc.) which are typically once a week. In many cases, the elementary teacher’s only feasible planning time is after school hours. The addition of the ten early dismissal days will allow planning time for these teachers.

Early dismissal for students at the high school will be 12:30 PM. Elementary and middle school students early dismissal will be 12:45 PM.

Alexander County Schools

2017-2018 Early Dismissal Days

On these dates, dismissal will be at 12:30 p.m. at ACHS, and 12:45 p.m. at elementary/middle schools:

All Schools

October 27, 2017

December 20, 2017

January 19, 2018

March 29, 2018

June 8, 2018

Elementary Only

September 14, 2017

October 6, 2017

November 30, 2017

January 12, 2018

Februay 8, 2018

February 23, 2018

March 9, 2018

April 19, 2018

May 4, 2018

May 18, 2018