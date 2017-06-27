Alexander Schools’ early dismissal days announced for 2017-2018
Alexander County Schools administrators have announced early dismissal days for the 2017-2018 school year, including ten early dismissal days designated for elementary schools only.
The decision to increase the number of early dismissal days only for elementary schools was based on the need for more planning time for elementary teachers.
The high school operates on a block schedule of 90-minute periods and the middle schools also operate on a similar block schedule allowing teachers a block of planning each day. Elementary classes are not divided into blocks. Elementary students remain with the teacher for the duration of the day with the exception of enrichment classes (e.g., library, music, physical education, etc.) which are typically once a week. In many cases, the elementary teacher’s only feasible planning time is after school hours. The addition of the ten early dismissal days will allow planning time for these teachers.
Early dismissal for students at the high school will be 12:30 PM. Elementary and middle school students early dismissal will be 12:45 PM.
Alexander County Schools
2017-2018 Early Dismissal Days
On these dates, dismissal will be at 12:30 p.m. at ACHS, and 12:45 p.m. at elementary/middle schools:
All Schools
October 27, 2017
December 20, 2017
January 19, 2018
March 29, 2018
June 8, 2018
Elementary Only
September 14, 2017
October 6, 2017
November 30, 2017
January 12, 2018
Februay 8, 2018
February 23, 2018
March 9, 2018
April 19, 2018
May 4, 2018
May 18, 2018