Suspects nabbed just minutes after break-in

Fast work by local officers resulted in the quick apprehension of suspects in a breaking, entering, and larceny in Taylorsville this past week.

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, at approximately 6:00 PM, Alexander County 911 was notified of a possible Breaking & Entering located on Payne’s Dairy Road in Taylorsville. A witness called 911 and gave a description of a white vehicle that was seen occupied by two men and a woman who were using a pry tool to gain entry to the residence. The witness saw the individuals bringing out a television and a safe out of the residence and a string trimmer out of an outbuilding. Officers responded to the residence, located on Payne’s Dairy Road, according to Sheriff Chris Bowman.

En route to the residence, officers spotted a white Toyota vehicle on Old Landfill Road. Officers stopped that vehicle near Custom Framecrafters, on Hwy. 16 South in Taylorsville. The occupants of the vehicle were confronted, one man and one woman. A second man was inside a residence hiding. Officers made entry to the residence and found an open window that the man had gone out.

This suspect was located a short time later behind People’s Drug Store in Taylorsville, hiding in the bushes.

All items from the breaking & entering on Payne’s Dairy Road were recovered. The weed eater was found in the vehicle. The safe had been thrown out on Old Landfill Road.

• Skyler Allen Jones, W/M, age 24 of Rutherford College, was arrested and charged with Felony Breaking & Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking & Entering. He was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center, where he was placed under a $10,000 secured bond and had a first appearance date of June 26, 2017, in Alexander County District Court.

• Dennis James Danner, Jr., W/M, age 36 of Morganton, was arrested and charged with Felony Breaking & Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking & Entering. He was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center, where he was placed under a $10,000 secured bond and had a first appearance date of June 26, 2017, in Alexander County District Court.

• Tammy Diane Davis, W/F, age 46 of Lawndale, was arrested and charged with Felony Breaking & Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking & Entering. She was transported to the Alexander County Detention Center, where she was placed under a $10,000 secured bond and had a first appearance date of June 26, 2017 in Alexander County District Court.

Sheriff Bowman would like to thank concerned citizens for taking time and watching out for neighbors and for calling in information that was given, which led to a timely arrest of these individuals.