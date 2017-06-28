AUTOMOTIVE

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

2009 COACHMAN 38’ motor home with a Cummins diesel engine. New tires, batteries and lots of extras. Included in this extra low price is a 2006 Honda CRV ready to tow and a campground membership at Cypress RV resort in SC, all for $110,000.00 You may call me at 828-446-0565 and leave a message.