Darrell “Mack” Jenkins, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2017.

He was born to the late Pleas Marson Jenkins and Lois Stafford Jenkins in Alexander County. Mack was known as the “candy man” and always shared his gum, enjoyed teaching Sunday School from the age of 12 to the present, watching his grandchildren play sports, and loved his dogs. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served as a MP in Korea.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Anita Norris Jenkins; his children, Brian Jenkins, Joel Jenkins and wife April, Tonya Ledford and husband Scott, and Jessica Wike and husband David; grandchildren, Morgan Jenkins, Madeleine Jenkins, Kendall Jenkins, Landon Wike, Laney Wike, Tristan Ledford, Bridget Ledford, and Makenzie Ledford; and four brothers and sisters, Wayne Jenkins and wife Carolyn, Linda Robinson and husband Roy of Wilkesboro, Kaye Chapman and husband Hall, and Dale Jenkins of Blacksburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his first wife, Vickie McLain Jenkins; and a brother, Ronnie Jenkins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2017, at Liledoun Baptist Church, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at Liledoun Baptist Church, with Rev. James Lockee and Rev. David Payne officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

All memorials may be made to Hospice of Catawba County, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

