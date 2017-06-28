Dolores Rigsby
Dolores Rigsby, 65, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Richard A. Likins Sr.
June 24, 2017 | No Comments »
Nora Cline Dyson
June 24, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Rodger Lee Lackey
June 23, 2017 | No Comments »
Reba Bell Lackey Lowrance
June 23, 2017 | No Comments »
Huett Flake Grose Jr.
June 22, 2017 | No Comments »