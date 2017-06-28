LAND By Editor | June 28, 2017 | 0 Vashti Area – 1 – 8 Acres for sale. For more information, please call 828-313-7307. ************ LAND FOR SALE – Taylorsville Beach Road, 16 acres of land, 300 ft. road frontage, city water available, $120,000. Will divide. Call 828-381-4305. Posted in Classifieds, Land Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE June 28, 2017 | No Comments » FOR RENT June 28, 2017 | 2 Comments » FOR SALE June 28, 2017 | No Comments » FREE June 28, 2017 | No Comments » GENERAL June 28, 2017 | No Comments »