Charles “Bruce” Marley, 80, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

He was born on March 28, 1937, in Caldwell County, the son of the late Edward “Edd” and Cora M. Marley. He was retired from Sherrill Furniture, in Hickory, and later in his life worked for the Convenience Center, in Bethlehem.

He was a member at Unity Missionary Baptist Church and loved to be outdoors, especially fishing. Bruce was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will forever be missed, but always in our hearts.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Marley, and a brother, Bob E. Marley.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years, Dorothy Marley of the home; a daughter, Beverly Newsome (James) of Hudson; sons, Barry Marley of Saw Mills, and Benny Marley (Crystal) of Bethlehem; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four step-children, Roger Carlton, Randy Carlton (Lisa), and Diane Carlton, all of Taylorsville, and Sandy Davis of Conover; five step-grandchildren; and a special granddaughter, Erica Sipes of Conover.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 2, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, and the funeral service will follow, at 2:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Byron Repass and Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Park, in Lenoir.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.