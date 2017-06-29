Vashti Day Celebration is Saturday, July 1

The Annual Vashti Day Celebration will be held Saturday, July 1, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Vashti Community as a fundraiser for the Vashti Volunteer Fire Dept.

From 7-10 a.m., a Country Breakfast will be served with eggs, grits, cream gravy, ham, sausage, bacon, and biscuits. Price: adults, $6.50; child plate $4; ham biscuit, $2.25; all meats, $7.50. Meal will be served at Vashti Fire Department.

The Vashti Day Parade lineup will start at 10:15 a.m. at Vashti Independent Missionary Baptist Church, located on Vashti Road. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. There will be a $25 gift certificate awarded to: Most Patriotic, Judges Choice, Most Original, and Best Decorated Vehicle Under 50 Horsepower entries.

The Parade Grand Marshals will be Barry and Linda Barnette.

Lunch will be served at the fire department from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with hot dogs, hamburgers, homemade ice cream. There will be free water activities for the kids.

Lunchtime entertainment will be music by the Sugar Loaf Ramblers.

For information on the Parade or Celebration, call 828-632-7841.