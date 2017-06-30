Caleb Rhyan Poulter, 22, of Taylorsville, left for his heavenly home on Friday June 30, 2017.

Born June 2, 1995, in Caldwell County, he was the son of Michele Poulter Lackey and Haney Lackey.

He was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Mary Lackey (MerMer) and Jimmy Hayes; and his maternal grandfather, Jay McAlpin (Pappy).

In addition to his parents, Caleb is survived by a brother, Dakoda Hudgins of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; two sisters, Jesstineka Lackey and Ayanna Lackey, both of Taylorsville; a niece, Da’Miyah Lackey; grandparents, Marcella and husband Paul Hawkins of Taylorsville; “Special Grandmother,” Cora Lee Brown of Taylorsville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Caleb loved sports.UNC Tar Heels, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Cowboys, Charlotte Hornets, and Carolina Panthers were among his favorite teams. He loved the beach and spending time with family and friends. His smile and laughter would light up the room.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. Dale Faulkenbury officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethal Colony of Mercy Inc., 1675 Bethel Colony Road, Lenoir, NC 28645.

