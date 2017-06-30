Floyd Berlin Newton, 86, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Floyd was a loving father, husband, and grandfather who is survived by his wife, Naomi, daughter, Wanda Hampton (Steve), and grandson, Zach Hampton (Kari).

A military graveside service was held on Monday, July 3, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at Fellowship Advent Christian Church. Military Honors were conducted by the Taylorsville DAV Chapter 84.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

