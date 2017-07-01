Amimarie Brown Fletcher, 33, of Taylorsville, passed away tragically and suddenly on Saturday, July 1, 2017, as a result of domestic violence.

She was born December 24, 1983, in Catawba County, daughter of Charles Richard Brown and Joyce Marie Pennell McLean, both of whom survive. Amimarie proudly and honorably served her country in the United States Marine Corps, doing two tours of duty in Iraq. She was employed as manager of Propst Store Number 9 Highway 16 North. She was a Baptist by faith, and a member of Dover Baptist Church.

Amimarie was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Garrell and Doris Pennell; her paternal grandfather, Conley Richard Brown; and a step-brother, Aaron McLean.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her step-father, Jerry McLean of Taylorsville; two brothers, Charles Richard Brown, Jr. and wife Barbara of Taylorsville, and Brandon (Fudd) Brown and wife Allison of Hiddenite; a step-brother, David McLean and wife Ada of Nashville, Tennessee; a sister, Danette Brown and fiancé Jody Childers of Taylorsville; a step-sister, Sarah Burgess and husband Brian of Hiddenite; and five nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Dover Baptist Church, 3525 Dover Church Road, Taylorsville, with Pastor Phil Jolly and Rev. Jeff Chapman officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Dover Baptist Church, on Friday, July 7.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Red Lion Project, 502 W. Montgomery St. #342, Willis, TX 77378.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Fletcher Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Amimarie Brown Fletcher.