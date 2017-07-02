Helen B. Steele, 100, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at her residence.

A native of Yadkinville, she was a daughter of the late Bruce and Rowena Hepler Bell.

In the last few years, Mrs. Steele worked as a people greeter at Wal-Mart. She was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Dianne Burgner of Johnson City; and a son, Craige Steele of Newport, Tennessee.

The funeral service for Mrs. Steele will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Craige Steele and Rev. Luckey Steele officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The graveside service and interment will follow at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.