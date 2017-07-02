Nellie Thelma Bass Haithcox, 87, of Stony Point, died Sunday, July 2, 2017 at her home.

Born on September 1, 1929, in Iredell County, she was a beloved daughter of the late Manley Wilson Bass and Oma Lee Waugh Bass. She attended Iredell County Schools and was employed by Celanese Industries.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Haithcox; a son, Stephen Grant; and three sisters, Marcelle Stevenson, Audrey Pope, and Edith Whitlock.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Grant of Stony Point; a brother, Manley (Dub) Bass, Jr. (Carolyn) of Statesville; a sister, Johnsie Watt of Statesville; a grandson, Dustin Grant (Kelsey) of Statesville; a granddaughter, Heather Grant of Stony Point; four great-grandchildren, Colby, Corbin, Lily and Harrison Grant; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Services celebrating Nellie’s life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Nicholson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be: Scott Bass, Derrick Bass, Bobby Stevenson, Shane Wiley, Denny Peacock, and Sean Bass.

Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 607 Bethlehem Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.

