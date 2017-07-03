Mary J. Mancuso Harris, 80, of Northmont Road Ext., Taylorsville, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017.

Mrs. Harris was born November 23, 1936, in East Palmyra, New York, the daughter of the late Fred Mancuso and Teresa Grace Colosi Mancuso.

Mary was a compassionate and loyal person that enjoyed meaningful conversations with people. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed watching Hummingbirds and other wildlife from her deck. Most of all, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family that she loved so dearly. Mary was owner and operator of Washarama, in Taylorsville, for over 10 years.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah McAllister; and a brother, Peter Mancuso.

Mary will be forever remembered by her husband, Gordon D. Harris; three daughters, Cathy Lewis (Rick), Shelley Graham (Grant), all of Lawrence, Kansas, and Valerie Smith (Chuck) of Kansas City, Missouri; a son, David Harris (Sarah)of Apex; six beloved grandchildren, Jim Lewis (Natalie), Patricia Hoke (Shane), Nichole and Alexandra Graham, Ethan Smith, and Cooper Harris; four beloved great-grandchildren, Charlie and Griffin Lewis, and Layne and Leo Hoke; and her brother, Vincent Mancuso of Newark, New York. Mary will also be remembered by her extended family and friends.

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our beautiful and loving: Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Sister, but we take joy and comfort knowing that she will live an eternal life of peace with our Lord.

No formal services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, family has requested donations be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

