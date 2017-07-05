HELP WANTED

NEED construction workers, must have NCDL, roofers and vinyl siding installers, also someone who knows all around interior trim out and painting. Please call and leave number; will return call same day. 828-758-4555.

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

Temporary, Part-Time, Public Works Employee — The Town of Taylorsville is taking applications seeking an individual familiar with wastewater lift station operations and maintenance as well as the direction and supervision of inmate employees. Experience in pumps and generation operations and maintenance, SCADA systems, the proper practice of directing, and implementing town projects not limited to cleaning, maintaining, repairing park grounds, operating necessary equipment, mowing ROW, assisting Public Works Crews in the administration of customary public works activities, ability to safely operate town owned equipment- truck, tractor, mower, as required, ability to lift up to 50 pounds as required. Valid- NCDL, Ability to obtain, possess, and maintain Inmate Supervision Custody Certificate, High School Graduate-GED. Applications accepted until position is filled. Applications available at The Town of Taylorsville 67 Main Ave Dr. Taylorsville, NC 28681. EOC.

Freightmaster, Taylorsville, NC is now hiring short haul and O.T.R. drivers. Plenty of miles, home weekends, mostly 1 stop loads. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply iin person 10 – 5, M – F, 2 years experience required. Full time and part time available.

Drivers CDL-A: $2000 $ign-on Bonus!! FREE Ins, 401K, 4 Week Vacation! Start ASAP. 855-350-5570 x134.

Drivers CDL-A – Job Fair July 10th 8am to 4pm. Aldi Warehouse, 1985 Old Union Church Rd., Salisbury, NC, 844-362-0148.

Freightmaster – Hiddenite, NC has an opening for a LOCAL/SHORTHAUL driver, 2 years experience required. Call 632-8511, 10 – 5, M – F to arrange an interview.

Drivers: Avg. $1,100 Plus Weekly! Monthly Bonuses! Medical, Dental, Vision & More! Excellent Equipment w/APU’s Great Family Home-Time! 1yr CDL-A: 855-582-2032.