LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP40

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY LOUELLA H. STARNES AND CLYDE D. STARNES DATED DECEMBER 20, 2005 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 490 AT PAGE 1380 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 2:00PM on July 14, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE CITY OF WITTENBERG TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS TO WIT: LYING AND BEING IN WHITTENBURG TOWNSHIP, ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS BEGINNING ON A SPIKE, MELVIN STARNES CORNER, AND RUNS SOUTH 50 DEG. EAST 28 POLES TO A SPIKE IN THE BRANCH; THENCE, A SOUTH COURSE WITH THE MEANDERS OF THE BRANCH 61/5 POLES TO A SPIKE IN SAID BRANCH; THENCE, SOUTH 83 DEG. EAST 10 POLES TO A SPIKE; THENCE SOUTH 40 DEG. EAST 15 1/4 POLES TO A SPIKE; THENCE, NORTH 50 DEG. WEST 4 2/3 POLES TO A SPIKE; MELVIN STARNES CORNER; THENCE, WITH HIS LINE, NORTH 6 DEG. EAST 3 1/4 POLES TO THE BEGINNING CONTAINING 2.3 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

And Being more commonly known as: 94 River Ridge Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Clyde D. Starnes.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is June 23, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

16-086789

jul12-17c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Bobby Nathan Hopper, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of October, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of June, 2017.

DANA HOPPER BALDWIN

30 Bent Grass Ct.

Mills River, NC 28759

executor

jul26-17p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Jimmy Lee Wyatt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of October, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of June, 2017.

JEFFREY LYNN WYATT

172 Pop Sprinkle Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

TIMMY RAY WYATT

172 Pop Sprinkle Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul28-17p

************

Public Notice

Wittenburg Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the fire department. All Wittenburg residents are invited to attend.

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Hazel Gragg Icard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of June, 2017.

CAROL BOLTON

162 Sherwood Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jul19-17p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Clyde Monroe Shook, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of June, 2017.

KENNETH LARRY BROWN

560 Adams Pond Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul19-17p

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of HAROLD LEE REID, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before September 28, 2017, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th day of June, 2017.

Angela Marie Reid, Administratrix

ESTATE OF HAROLD LEE REID

4918 Charmapeg Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28211

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

P. O. Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

administratrix

jul19-17c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of George Whitmore Sorensen, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of June, 2017.

GEORGE WHITMORE SORENSEN, III

7020 Orchard Path Dr.

Clemmons, NC 27012

executor

jul19-17p

************

ADMINISRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Mildred Campbell Miller, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of June, 2017.

RONALD EDWARD MILLER

P.O. Box 664

1005 Hauser Rd.

Lewisville, NC

administrator

jul19-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Josephine B. Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of June, 2017.

LYNDA CAROLE WATTS

167 Boone Gap Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jul12-17p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of James Martin Davis, III, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of June 2017.

TAMARA LETTERMAN

1515 S. Sterling St. Apt. D

Morganton, NC 28655

administratrix

jul12-17p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Donald Pinkney Sisk, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of June, 2017.

BRENDA R. SISK

535 39th Ave. Dr. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

administratrix

jul5-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Doris Marie M. Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of June, 2017.

DOROTHY K. LACKEY

336 Terrace Lawn Court

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jul5-17p

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of BOBBY C. THOMPSON, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before September 14, 2017, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 14th day of June, 2017.

Kimberly T. Thompson (Hayes)

Executrix

ESTATE OF BOBBY C. THOMPSON

963 44th Ave. Ct. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

Terry M. Taylor, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

P. O. Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

executrix

jul5-17c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Anne S. Campbell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of September, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of June, 2017.

MILTON HENRY CAMPBELL

351 School Drive Unit-T

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul12-17p