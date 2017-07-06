Helen May Smith, 93, of Rocky Face Church Road, Hiddenite, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Smith was born March 12, 1924, in Litchfield County, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Milton Jackson and Helen Chapman Hoehne.

She was a homemaker and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary as well as the DAV Chapter 84 Ladies Auxiliary.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester A. Smith, Jr.; a sister, Maxine Stalter; and a brother, Arther Hoehne.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Susan Ryan of Hiddenite; a son, John Marcinowski of Little Ferry, New Jersey; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2017 at Taylorsville City Cemetery. Father James Byer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

