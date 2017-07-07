Alvin Lindford Spurlin, Jr., 53, of Blacksburg, Virginia, died Friday, July 7, 2017 at at his residence.

Born May 7, 1964, he was the son of Alvin Spurlin Sr. and Phyllis Lail Spurlin.

A daughter, April Campbell of Bethlehem; his mother, Phyllis Lail Spurlin of Newton; his father, Alvin Linford Spulin, Sr. of Meraux, Louisiana; two brothers, Chad Spurlin of Conover, and Steven Spurlin of Claremont; and a sister, Robin Spurlin of Newton survive him.

The funeral will be at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Edwin Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Humane Society of Catawba County, PO Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net.