James Franklin Stroud, 52, of Wilkesboro, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at his residence.

James was born on Monday, August 24, 1964 to the late Donald and Wilma Trivette Stroud. James was a member of Oakwoods Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include five sisters, Oma Jean Cleary of North Wilkesboro, Judy Ann Winters of Wilkesboro, Sadie Minton of North Wilkesboro, Rebecca Trivette of North Wilkesboro, and Brenda Williams of Ferguson; and two brothers, Larry Blevins of Taylorsville, and Lester Blevins of Millers Creek.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Edgewood Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Robert Duncan will be officiating.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be given to: Oakwoods Baptist Church, 2385 Brushy Mountain Rd, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

Condolences may be sent to the Stroud Family at: www.adamsfunerals.com.