Evelyn Daniels Byrd, 84, of Lona Daniels Loop, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017, at Catawba Regional Hospice, in Newton.

Mrs. Byrd was born October 15, 1932, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Lola Faye Daniels.

She was a 16 year survivor of breast cancer, and really enjoyed being a part of the Alexander County Relay For Life. Mrs. Byrd also enjoyed gardening, being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sewing and cooking were another of the many things she loved.

Including her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Henry Byrd.

Those left to cherish her memory include four daughters, Hilda Nance and husband Donald of Taylorsville, Brenda Norris and husband Fred of Mountain City, Tennessee, Joann Walker and husband Charles of Taylorsville, and Georgia Breedlove and husband Anthony of Conover; a son, Dennis Byrd and wife Melissa of Taylorsville; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Salem Lutheran Church. Pastor Ray Ohlendorf will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Salem Lutheran Church.

Pallbearers will be: David Teague, Jonathan Nance, Joey Norris, Travis Walker, Blake Breedlove, and Cole Breedlove.

