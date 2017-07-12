HELP WANTED

NEED construction workers, must have NCDL, roofers and vinyl siding installers, also someone who knows all around interior trim out and painting. Please call and leave number; will return call same day. 828-758-4555.

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

Drivers CDL-A: $2000 $ign-on Bonus!! FREE Ins, 401K, 4 Week Vacation! Start ASAP. 855-350-5570 x134.

************

Drivers: Avg. $1,100 Plus Weekly! Monthly Bonuses! Medical, Dental, Vision & More! Excellent Equipment w/APU’s Great Family Home-Time! 1yr CDL-A: 855-582-2032.

************

Experienced In Home Aide (IHA) for case in Stony Point/Taylorsville area. M-F, 9 am to 4 pm, 35 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org

************

Drivers-LOCAL: Home EVERY Night! Great Benefits! Vacation/holidays. CDL-A, 2yrs exp req. 855-975-8625.

************

Experienced CNAI for case in Hiddenite/Taylorsville area. Mon & Tues 8 am to 5 pm, every other Thursday 8 am to 5 pm and every other Sat. 9 am to 5 pm for a total of 35 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

************

Position Available – Collections/Lending Associate – Full time position, 40 hours per week with benefits. Some evening hours and occasional Saturday. Collections and loan processing. Requires dependable transportation, background search and must be bondable. To apply, send resume to: P.O. Box 70, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

************

Experienced CNAI for case in Vashti/Taylorsville area. M-F 8 am to 12 pm, 20 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

************

Experienced CNAI for case in Stony Point/Alex. County. M-F 8 am to 1 pm for a total of 25 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.