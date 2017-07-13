Angel Dawn Keiger Hutson, 46, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2017 in Henderson.

Angel was born October 18 1970, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Charles Gilbert Keiger and Kay Blanton Harris who survives. She had been employed in the restaurant industry.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Angel is survived by her mother; her son, Joshua Williams of Troutman; her daughter, Amber W. Smith (Josh) of Troutman; two brothers, Phillip Bowes of Georgia, and Todd Bowes of Taylorsville; a sister, Michelle Bowes of Taylorsville; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service of remembrance will be conducted, at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point, with Rev. Steve Parks officiating.

In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests donations toward final expenses.

