Joe Atwell Jolly, 77, of Hopewell Church Road, Hiddenite, passed away July 13, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville.

He was born August 21, 1939, in Iredell County, son of the late William Stamey and Katie Carson Jolly. Before his retirement, he was employed by Statesville Marble and Granite as a monument installer. Atwell was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, R.S. Jolly and Charles Aaron Jolly; and two sisters, Ethelene Campbell and Geneva Bunton.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Marquita Jolly Fox and husband Tony; two brothers, Buddy Jolly, and Harry Jolly and wife Bonnie of Hiddenite; three sisters, Elna Campbell and husband Julian, Sue Carter of Statesville, and Emma Lou McCall of Salisbury; a granddaughter, Marissa Jordan Fox of Taylorsville; and numerous neices and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church, 823 Mountain View Rd, Statesville, NC 28625. The body will lie in state from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.

